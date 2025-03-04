Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 51.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,728,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,600 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,998,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,456,000 after buying an additional 430,363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 32.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,345,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 329,353 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 421,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 310,125 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 82.7% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 629,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 284,891 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Select Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of WTTR opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.48. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $15.14. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $349.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John Schmitz sold 26,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $349,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,898,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,145,286.48. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

