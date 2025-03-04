Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 30,610 Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,610 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TERN. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $8,691,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $2,502,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,550,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,406,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 545,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 155,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amy L. Burroughs bought 15,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $110,467.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,557.85. This represents a 423.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Emil Kuriakose sold 4,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $25,586.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at $309,875.99. This represents a 7.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,669 shares of company stock worth $211,040. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TERN opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of -0.34. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

