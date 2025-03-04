Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,543,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Chart Industries from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.54.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $163.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.60 and a fifty-two week high of $220.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.18 and a 200-day moving average of $164.01.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.