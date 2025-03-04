Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 19,986 Shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,986 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in N-able were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NABL. Applied Fundamental Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of N-able by 438.6% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 815,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,652,000 after buying an additional 664,198 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of N-able by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 978,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,781,000 after buying an additional 279,387 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of N-able by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 145,053 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of N-able by 398.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 114,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of N-able in the 4th quarter worth $1,006,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NABL opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.05. N-able, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on N-able from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on N-able from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on N-able from $16.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on N-able from $11.20 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

