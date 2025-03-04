Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 22,905 Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 77.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,905 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTK. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Kinetik in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Kinetik by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kinetik in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Kinetik by 13,790.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Kinetik in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kinetik stock opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.20. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 305.88%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

