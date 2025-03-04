Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 702 Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.07% of Consensus Cloud Solutions worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $596,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 116,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consensus Cloud Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CCSI opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.22. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.10). Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 83.93% and a net margin of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

