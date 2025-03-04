Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $319,000 Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Friday, November 8th.

CTBI stock opened at $54.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $987.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.15.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.78%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

