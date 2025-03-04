Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $381,000 Position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 97.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 324.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 51.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SIL opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.07. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.29.

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

