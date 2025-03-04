Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,396,483 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 192,954 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.95% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $75,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,041,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,515,000 after acquiring an additional 896,889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,687,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,367,000 after purchasing an additional 140,084 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,698,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,637,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,592,000 after purchasing an additional 30,030 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,647,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,280,344.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,305.11. This trade represents a 43.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $557,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,136.37. This trade represents a 17.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,713 shares of company stock worth $1,839,686 over the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $38.74 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.52.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.70 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

