Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1,151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 380,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,036,000 after buying an additional 37,801 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1,786.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,703 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $741,784.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,635 shares in the company, valued at $44,197,603.20. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 3,682 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $737,578.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,618,917.12. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,879 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Zscaler from $197.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, January 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.56.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $188.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.53. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $221.62. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of -755.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

