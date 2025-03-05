11,460 Shares in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,460 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CNB Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 68,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in CNB Financial by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CNB Financial in the third quarter worth $640,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 62,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. CNB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $505.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 14.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CCNE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on CNB Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

