24,461 Shares in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WVE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 100,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 14.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Wave Life Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ WVE opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of -1.09.

About Wave Life Sciences

(Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.