31,479 Shares in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Sally Beauty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,396,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,928,000 after acquiring an additional 387,736 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,514,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,695,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,546,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,551,000 after buying an additional 80,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,790,000 after buying an additional 43,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lightrock Netherlands B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,413,000.

A number of research firms have commented on SBH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.05. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $881.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.55.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $937.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.44 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

