31,816 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 31,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,692,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Maytree Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

U has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Unity Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.04.

NYSE:U opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.47 million. Analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 38,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,005,796.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,750,646 shares in the company, valued at $200,276,692.64. The trade was a 0.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $6,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,648,146 shares in the company, valued at $91,276,612.92. This represents a 6.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 656,060 shares of company stock valued at $15,943,038 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

