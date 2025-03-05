4,451 Shares in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,451 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $169,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,523.80. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SSD stock opened at $157.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.65 and a 200-day moving average of $177.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.97 and a 1-year high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 14.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 14.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

View Our Latest Report on SSD

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.