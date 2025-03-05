Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
Accuray Stock Performance
Shares of Accuray stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $190.24 million, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03.
Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Accuray will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Accuray
About Accuray
Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Accuray
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.