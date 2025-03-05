Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of Accuray stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $190.24 million, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Accuray will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 3,824,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 472,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Accuray by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,979,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,900,000 after buying an additional 189,414 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Accuray by 51.3% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,187,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 741,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accuray by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 70,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

