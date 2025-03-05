Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,770 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 323.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32,784 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 63,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 41,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. 27.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ATNM stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATNM shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.40.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML).

