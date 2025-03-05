Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Short Interest Update

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,400 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the January 31st total of 313,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Get Acurx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David P. Luci bought 49,261 shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $49,753.61. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,432.58. This trade represents a 4.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,485 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACXP

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of ACXP opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.