AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,738 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $76,271,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,652,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 19.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,316,000 after purchasing an additional 681,816 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 9.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,350,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,547,000 after purchasing an additional 624,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 15.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,701,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,571,000 after purchasing an additional 496,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AHCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

