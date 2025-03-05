ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect ADC Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.38) per share and revenue of $19.01 million for the quarter.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

ADC Therapeutics Price Performance

NYSE ADCT opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.54. ADC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $5.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADC Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,145,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,962,964.48. This trade represents a 0.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADCT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Our Latest Report on ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.