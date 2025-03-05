adidas (ADDYY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect adidas to post earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $127.63 on Wednesday. adidas has a 12 month low of $99.34 and a 12 month high of $137.73. The company has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.18 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About adidas

(Get Free Report)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.