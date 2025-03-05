ADMA Biologics’ (ADMA) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ADMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

ADMA Biologics Stock Up 7.5 %

ADMA opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.75 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

