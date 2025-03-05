Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,541,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,452,000 after buying an additional 206,105 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,530,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,723,000 after buying an additional 650,052 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,384,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,553,000 after buying an additional 75,455 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,578,000 after purchasing an additional 59,158 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 738,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,399,000 after purchasing an additional 129,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMS. UBS Group upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.25.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $107.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.90 and a 52 week high of $184.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.34.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 35.79%. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

