Advyzon Investment Management LLC Invests $679,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 307,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,131,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,928,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $554,378,000 after acquiring an additional 120,381 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $170.92 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $130.66 and a one year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.41.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.94%.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total transaction of $3,239,868.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,620.22. The trade was a 27.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $238,347.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,606,213.28. This trade represents a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,316 shares of company stock worth $25,062,887 in the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alphabet from $232.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.62.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

