Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT) Short Interest Down 29.1% in February

Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,000 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the January 31st total of 160,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeries Technology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aeries Technology stock. Diametric Capital LP increased its position in shares of Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Free Report) by 444.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,484,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211,945 shares during the period. Aeries Technology comprises 0.9% of Diametric Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Diametric Capital LP owned approximately 3.34% of Aeries Technology worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Aeries Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ AERT opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 million, a PE ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.69. Aeries Technology has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.93.

Aeries Technology Company Profile

Aeries Technology ( NASDAQ:AERT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Aeries Technology had a net margin of 23.81% and a negative return on equity of 2,170.47%. The company had revenue of $17.61 million for the quarter.

Aeries Technology, Inc operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services.

