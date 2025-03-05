Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,686 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Affirm by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Affirm by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Stock Performance

Affirm stock opened at $57.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.26 and a quick ratio of 11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.71 and a beta of 3.66. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $82.53.

Insider Activity at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Linford sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $27,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,420 shares in the company, valued at $5,893,125.80. This trade represents a 82.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $1,029,149.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,434.40. This represents a 20.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,387 shares of company stock worth $32,691,830 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Affirm from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna downgraded Affirm from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Affirm from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Compass Point upgraded Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Affirm from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.24.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Stories

