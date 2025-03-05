AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Position Increased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 105.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 413.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,781.90. The trade was a 6.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $130,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,149.04. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.48.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.45%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

