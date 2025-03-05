AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Short Interest Down 22.2% in February

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNCO stock opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31.

AGNC Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6326 per share. This is an increase from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

