Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 7th. Analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to post earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $644.73 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AQN opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.69. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $6.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AQN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $6.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

