Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Short Interest Up 27.4% in February

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the January 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 782,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Align Technology Stock Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $169.88 on Wednesday. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $167.32 and a 52 week high of $335.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.67.
Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALGN. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.91.
Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.
