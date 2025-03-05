Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on ALHC. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.56.
Alignment Healthcare Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO Sebastian Burzacchi sold 8,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $96,273.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,867.70. The trade was a 3.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,576,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,624,050.84. This trade represents a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 441,002 shares of company stock worth $5,772,726. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,818,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,453,000 after acquiring an additional 166,837 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,649,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,596 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,438,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,630 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 3,658,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.
About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.
