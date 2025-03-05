Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) & SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) Head-To-Head Survey

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) and SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and SEALSQ”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $666.40 million 1.23 -$11.08 million ($0.80) -34.94 SEALSQ $20.14 million 11.23 -$3.27 million N/A N/A

SEALSQ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

79.0% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of SEALSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and SEALSQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha and Omega Semiconductor -3.46% -0.23% -0.18% SEALSQ N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEALSQ has a beta of -20.65, indicating that its share price is 2,165% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and SEALSQ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 1 0 2 0 2.33 SEALSQ 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $38.67, suggesting a potential upside of 38.34%. SEALSQ has a consensus price target of $1.75, suggesting a potential downside of 27.08%. Given Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is more favorable than SEALSQ.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding. The company also provides power ICs that deliver power, as well as control and regulate the power management variables, such as the flow of current and level of voltage. Its power ICs are used in flat panel displays, TVs, notebooks, graphic cards, servers, DVD/Blu-Ray players, set-top boxes, and networking equipment. In addition, the company offers transient voltage suppressors, analog switch, and electromagnetic interference filter for notebooks, desktop PCs, tablets, flat panel displays, TVs, smart phones, and portable electronic devices; and 650V and 1200V SiC MOSFET. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services. The company provides device-to-cloud authentication, device attestation for matter, GSMA root certificate, device-to-device authentication, data protection, anti-counterfeiting and brand protection, security access, device ID provisioning, identity lifecycle management, and satellite IoT connectivity solutions. Its products are used in various applications, such as smart energy, smart home, automotive EV charging, consumer IoT, aerospace and military, telecommunications, logistics, medical, luxury, and other industrial applications. SEALSQ Corp was founded in 2022 and is based in Cointrin, Switzerland.

