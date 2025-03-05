Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

APT opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55. Alpha Pro Tech has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of -0.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alpha Pro Tech stock. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC owned about 5.55% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.

