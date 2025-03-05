Amalgamated Bank Acquires 11,420 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 293.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 140,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 287.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard Tong sold 20,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $401,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $915,326.72. This trade represents a 30.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NVEE shares. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Read Our Latest Report on NVEE

NV5 Global Stock Performance

NV5 Global stock opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.02. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $246.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.46 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 6th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About NV5 Global

(Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.