Amalgamated Bank Buys 15,964 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 817.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,964 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 38.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 131.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

GDYN stock opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.75 and a beta of 1.01. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $100.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. Research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

In other news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 343,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,587,425.44. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $171,780. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

