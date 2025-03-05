Amalgamated Bank Buys 30,852 Shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) by 3,975.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,852 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Concentra Group Holdings Parent alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,003,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,672,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,478,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 1,339.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 704,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after acquiring an additional 655,669 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.63.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Performance

CON opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.73.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Profile

(Free Report)

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.