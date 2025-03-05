Amalgamated Bank Cuts Holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MillerKnoll by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in MillerKnoll by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in MillerKnoll by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLKN opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.60. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.25.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $970.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.60 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

