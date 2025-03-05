Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northcoast Research cut shares of WisdomTree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

Insider Transactions at WisdomTree

In related news, insider Alexis Marinof sold 90,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $897,972.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,711.02. This represents a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of WT stock opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.47.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). WisdomTree had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 24.67%. Research analysts expect that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

