Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 25.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,707,000 after purchasing an additional 25,262 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 64.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.02, for a total transaction of $451,670.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,058,481.88. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total transaction of $30,900.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,950.72. The trade was a 1.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,719 shares of company stock worth $5,208,248 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $191.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.55. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.57 and a 12 month high of $220.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

