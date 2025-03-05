Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Biohaven by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.27. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $62.21.

Insider Activity at Biohaven

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.29). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.94 per share, with a total value of $1,042,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,368,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,132,551.54. This trade represents a 1.24 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

Biohaven Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

