Amalgamated Bank Has $168,000 Stock Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CWAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.50.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 93.97% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $554,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,404.60. The trade was a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 139,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $4,027,637.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,783,492.56. This trade represents a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 733,431 shares of company stock valued at $21,444,493. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

