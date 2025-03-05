Amalgamated Bank Has $725,000 Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 28.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2,413.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 68,786 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 11.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 7.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

UAA opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.69. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.47.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.09.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

