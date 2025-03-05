Amalgamated Bank Increases Holdings in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 872.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,061,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,967,000 after acquiring an additional 359,659 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2,502.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 689,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,974,000 after purchasing an additional 663,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,539,000 after purchasing an additional 39,130 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 235,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America cut their price objective on Dream Finders Homes from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

Shares of Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.01. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $44.38.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 7.65%. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dream Finders Homes

In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 18,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $500,156.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,956,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,721,453.38. The trade was a 0.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dream Finders Homes Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

