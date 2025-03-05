Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 190.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Loar were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOAR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Loar by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,827,000 after purchasing an additional 656,016 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loar by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,009,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,303,000 after acquiring an additional 421,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Loar by 413.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,069,000 after acquiring an additional 335,376 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Loar by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 275,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,550,000 after acquiring an additional 88,429 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Loar during the 4th quarter worth $5,053,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Loar news, Director Raja Bobbili sold 987,248 shares of Loar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $80,134,920.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,713,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,030,005.97. The trade was a 2.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Manella sold 28,153 shares of Loar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $2,285,179.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 580,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,110,093.96. This represents a 4.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,135,706 shares of company stock valued at $92,185,256.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LOAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Loar from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Loar from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Loar Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LOAR opened at $68.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Loar Holdings, LLC has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $96.99.

Loar Company Profile

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

