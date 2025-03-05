Amalgamated Bank Invests $98,000 in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SARO. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the 4th quarter worth about $23,063,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the 4th quarter worth about $3,992,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the 4th quarter worth about $3,976,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the 4th quarter worth about $2,081,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the 4th quarter worth about $1,245,000.

Separately, Bank of America decreased their price target on StandardAero from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of SARO opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85. StandardAero, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $34.38.

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

