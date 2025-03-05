Amalgamated Bank Purchases 10,470 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 733.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 0.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 65.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INSW. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SEB Equity Research set a $50.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

International Seaways Stock Performance

NYSE INSW opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $65.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of -0.11.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 5.72%.

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

In other news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,197.30. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $108,060 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

