Amalgamated Bank Purchases 220 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $573,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $224,461,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dutch Bros by 35.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,021,000 after acquiring an additional 181,636 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Dutch Bros by 38.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 212,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 58,623 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $72.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.59 and a 200 day moving average of $48.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.73. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $86.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 679,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $50,843,300.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,640,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,451,045.83. The trade was a 20.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 262,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $19,629,891.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,640,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,451,045.83. This represents a 9.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock valued at $201,509,627. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays raised shares of Dutch Bros from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dutch Bros

About Dutch Bros

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.