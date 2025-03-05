Amalgamated Bank Purchases 3,110 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Vision Capital Corp bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at $11,913,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $9,049,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,932,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after acquiring an additional 158,625 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,337,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,313,000 after buying an additional 140,964 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 516.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 146,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 122,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Armada Hoffler Properties

In other news, Director Dennis H. Gartman bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,391.65. This trade represents a 16.58 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on AHH shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AHH

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $909.71 million, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.03. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $12.46.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.67 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.25%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.