Amalgamated Bank Purchases 873 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the third quarter worth about $785,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 12.3% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 4.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 6.4% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C3.ai news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 11,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $476,238.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,742. The trade was a 93.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Merel Witteveen sold 11,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $389,063.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,762.90. This represents a 72.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,643,311 shares of company stock valued at $59,736,620 over the last 90 days. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on C3.ai from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on C3.ai from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on C3.ai from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

C3.ai Stock Performance

NYSE:AI opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.56. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.98. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $45.08.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $98.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.12 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 79.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

