Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel S. Loeb sold 4,106,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $56,301,911.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,428,008 shares in the company, valued at $129,257,989.68. This trade represents a 30.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPNT opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $16.50.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.49). SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $612.80 million for the quarter.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

